Work to impact 13 railroad crossings in Morgan County

  • Updated
Thirteen railroad crossings in Morgan County will be closing over a span of eight days.

According to the Morgan County Commission, CSX Railroad has announced it will be working on its tracks at railroad crossings in Morgan County from Wednesday through July 12.

The commission says impacted crossings are the following:

Decatur

  • Moulton Street
  • Second Street
  • Cedar Lake Road Southeast
  • Lenwood Road

Hartselle

  • College Street
  • Chestnut Street
  • Hickory Street
  • Tabernacle Road Southwest
  • Cedar Creek Road
  • Wilhite Road
  • Culver Road

Falkville

  • East Pike Road
  • Second Street

Please avoid these areas if possible.

