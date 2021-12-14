Work to begin on Alabama 36 bridge replacement

The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun a bridge replacement project on Alabama 36, the second of two replacements in the area.
Bridge work on Alabama 36 at Roan Branch, south of Somerville, was recently completed, ALDOT Spokesperson Seth Burkett said. On Tuesday, workers were scheduled to begin replacing the bridge at Gum Spring Creek.
Burkett said the area between Black Road and Cut-Off Road will remain closed to through traffic. While the Gum Spring Creek project is underway, local traffic can enter from the east end at Cut-Off Road but no traffic will be able to enter or exit from the west end, as the highway will be completely closed just east of Hobb Ward Road.
The official detour will be Interstate 65 to Alabama 67 for eastbound traffic and Alabama 67 to I-65 for westbound traffic, Burkett said.
The project should be completed sometime in late summer or early fall of 2022. The project is expected to cost around $2.6 million.