Woodville woman killed, toddler and another woman hurt in Jackson County crash

A Woodville woman has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.
Charlotte Wehrle German, 81, was fatally injured when her 2013 Chrysler Town & Country van was struck by a 2015 Kia Forte about 11:40 p.m. Jan. 4, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
German, as well as the Forte’s driver and a toddler-aged passenger, were injured and taken to a hospital.
German died in the hospital on Jan. 9, troopers said.
The crash occurred on U.S. 72 near Jackson County 6, about 12 miles east of Woodville.
Troopers continue to investigate.