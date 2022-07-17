Women's rights press conference held in Huntsville

A call to action for women's rights.
Alabama House minority leader Anthony Daniels and Representative Laura Hall spoke in downtown Huntsville today focusing on Alabama's trigger law.
A gynecologist was also at the press conference to speak on how doctors plan to work despite this law being in full effect.
"This is unacceptable," said Dr. Sanithia Williams who is a board certified obstetrician gynecologist who practices in Huntsville.
Under the human life protection act here in Alabama, a doctor who performs a banned abortion in the state is guilty of a class a felony and could be sentenced up to life in prison.
In Alabama, abortion is only legal if the pregnant persons health is at risk.
Dr. Williams says the trigger law has been a conversation amongst her peers.
"Obviously our primary concern is the patients but certainly trying to understand some of the vague language in the ban and as I mentioned in my speech, what exactly constitutes serious life impairment," said Williams.
With the vague language in the law and the legal risk that is associated with performing abortions.
Dr. Williams says providers have mentioned possibly leaving Alabama altogether.
"I think that’s something that’s really important for the community to understand is that we will lose providers. You will lose talented people who will not want to come to the state of Alabama either to train for medicine or for other industries because of the risk of this law," said Williams.
Dr. Williams says she is trying her best to remain positive.
"I try not to focus on fear. I’m trying to focus on the medicine and doing the correct thing for my patience. I’m really trying to understand the specifics of the law by making sure that I'm doing my best to document what is going on medically for the patient, making sure that I'm explaining things clearly to the patient so that we can make the best decision that we can together," said Williams.
Dr. Williams says its important for her to not let this law dictate how she cares for people.
She also says she would support a special session that would consider repealing this law.
"Let me be clear, abortion is a safe and essential part of reproductive health care," said Williams.