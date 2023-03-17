Women's History Month: First Woman Legislator in Alabama Inspires Others 100 Years Later

It’s Women’s History Month, and WAAY 31 is shining a light on women who have made history in Alabama’s political arena.
Hattie Hooker Wilkins is one of those trailblazers who was the first female to break the barriers of Alabama politics.
"She took the opportunity during the first available election in 1922, and she was elected to serve on the Alabama State Legislature in 1923," Dr. Valerie Burnes explained. Burnes is a professor of history at University of West Alabama. She is also the executive secretary for Alabama Women's Hall of Fame.
"Hattie Hooker Wilkins ran against Joseph Green, the Dallas County acrobat and defeated him. I think that's a great way for women to see we don't have to take what is just given to us. You go out there and you work for it," Burnes added.
It was rare during that time for a woman to step outside the box in pursuit of a role outside the home. Burnes said Wilkins had a lot of support, but many people were also very skeptical of her political ambition.
“I think it's important to understand that Wilkins was a woman of her time, but she was also a rebel of her time as well. She did what was expected of her by going to college and earning a degree,” Burnes shared. Wilkins taught for four years, and she got married and gave birth to four children. “What's fascinating is that when asked about most important accomplishment she did not say it was serving in the legislature. She said it was that she had been a great mother with a very welcoming and loving home,” Burnes shared.
Hattie Wilkins served as a Democrat in the Alabama House of Representatives for two years. "She focused on child welfare, education, and health care," Dr. Alex Colvin explained during an interview with WAAY 31 Anchor Nakell Williams. Colvin is public programs curator at the Alabama Department of Archives & History. She talked about the significant impact Wilkins had on legislation aimed at improving the lives of children across the state of Alabama.
“She was really passionate about making sure that children across the state were taken care of. In one of her first speeches, she talked about a bill that she was promoting, and it was looking to get $100,000 to be allocated for child welfare and it actually carried 72 to seven,” Dr. Colvin explained.
Colvin said when Wilkins’ tenure ended there was a public showing of support from her male counterparts.
“All of her male colleagues got her a cup that was inscribed because they wanted to kind of have this moment of pride that she was the first female there," she said.
Today, women hold 24 out of 140 seats in the Alabama State House and Senate. Alabama ranks among the bottom ten in the United States when it comes to the number of women legislators. Nevada is at the top of the list, and West Virginia is at the bottom according to the Center for American Women and Politics.
Wilkins is known for one of her famous quotes where she stated, "Self-direction or freedom of choice is necessary to the highest mental and spiritual development of a human being. Because democracy gives to each person this opportunity for development, democracy is right.”
Hattie Wilkins is undoubtedly a woman who will be remembered throughout the ages for transcending gender bias and gaining the acceptance of many men in the Alabama of House of Representatives during her time in public service.
"I think knowing these stories and that women were willing to step out of what was considered acceptable and normal is really important for women today," Dr. Burnes concluded.