Women's basketball pioneer Billie Moore has died at 79

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and Jackson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 01/05/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&