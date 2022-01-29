Woman's body found on train in Limestone County

A woman's body was found on top of a train in Limestone County on Saturday, according to Coroner Mike West.
It's unclear at this time how she ended up there, West says.
Her body will be sent to the forensics lab for testing.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the area of Harris Station Road between Laughmiller Road and Highway 31 is shut down right now due to "a death investigation being conducted by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office."
The area will be shut down for the next several hours.
