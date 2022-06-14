Woman with small children in car leads police on high-speed chase through Huntsville

A late-night drive at more than 120 mph in Owens Cross Roads ended with a woman’s arrest in Huntsville after she led police on a high-speed chase.
Owens Cross Roads Police Department said an officer was monitoring traffic Monday night when he spotted a vehicle traveling 121 mph on U.S. 431. The officer caught up to the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Old Highway 431, but when he got out to speak with the driver, the vehicle sped off again.
“From what we can tell, the pursuit continued at reduced speeds thankfully as the car fled over Monte Sano and into the Huntsville area,” the department said in a social media post, adding that the first attempt to spike the vehicle’s tires was unsuccessful.
The vehicle continued on Memorial Parkway toward Sparkman Drive, where a second attempt by Huntsville Police to spike the tires successfully flattened two of them.
By the time the car reached the intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive, the car was traveling 20 mph, police said.
When the car stopped, officers realized there were two children inside, each apparently under the age of 5 years old.
Police said a relative was called to take the children home while the driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Barbara Ann Billingsley, was arrested.
Billingsley was charged with reckless driving, attempting to flee or elude a law enforcement officer and two counts of reckless endangerment. She remains in the Madison County Jail with bond set at $1,500.