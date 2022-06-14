Woman with small children in car leads police on high-speed chase through Huntsville

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Woman with small children in car leads police on high-speed chase through Huntsville

  • 0
Barbara Ann Billingsley

Barbara Ann Billingsley

A late-night drive at more than 120 mph in Owens Cross Roads ended with a woman’s arrest in Huntsville after she led police on a high-speed chase.

Owens Cross Roads Police Department said an officer was monitoring traffic Monday night when he spotted a vehicle traveling 121 mph on U.S. 431. The officer caught up to the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Old Highway 431, but when he got out to speak with the driver, the vehicle sped off again.

“From what we can tell, the pursuit continued at reduced speeds thankfully as the car fled over Monte Sano and into the Huntsville area,” the department said in a social media post, adding that the first attempt to spike the vehicle’s tires was unsuccessful.

The vehicle continued on Memorial Parkway toward Sparkman Drive, where a second attempt by Huntsville Police to spike the tires successfully flattened two of them.

By the time the car reached the intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive, the car was traveling 20 mph, police said.

When the car stopped, officers realized there were two children inside, each apparently under the age of 5 years old.

Police said a relative was called to take the children home while the driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Barbara Ann Billingsley, was arrested.

Billingsley was charged with reckless driving, attempting to flee or elude a law enforcement officer and two counts of reckless endangerment. She remains in the Madison County Jail with bond set at $1,500.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you