 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW CONTINUOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values in the 105-109 degree range
for most valley communities both today and Wednesday. Overnight
lows will only fall into the lower-mid 70s.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Woman who wrote an essay on how to murder a husband sentenced to life for murdering her husband

  • Updated
  • 0
Woman who wrote an essay on how to murder a husband sentenced to life for murdering her husband

Nancy Crampton-Brophy was accused of fatally shooting her husband in June 2018.

 Pool/KPTV

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, author of the essay "How to Murder Your Husband," was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of her husband.

Crampton-Brophy, 71, was convicted in May of second-degree murder in the June 2018 death of her husband, chef Daniel Brophy, who was gunned down at the culinary school where he taught cooking classes.

In court documents, prosecutors said the 63-year-old man had been shot twice — once in the back as he stood at a sink filling ice and water buckets for the students, and then in the chest at close range.

The couple had debt — Crampton-Brophy's self-published novels were not big sellers — and he was insured for more than $1 million, prosecutors argued.

Crampton-Brophy testified she was better off financially with her husband alive — and the fact her minivan was seen near the school was just coincidence.

Prosecutors said in court the author followed her husband to work and shot him with a Glock handgun. Investigators found two 9-mm shell casings at the scene. She had also bought a "ghost gun" assembly kit that investigators later found at a storage facility. "Ghost guns" are unregistered and untraceable firearms.

Crampton-Brophy bought a gun and a ghost-gun kit as part of research for a new book, she told the jury.

"What I can tell you is it was for writing," she said. "It was not, as you would believe, to murder my husband." News of the killing and resulting criminal charges made headlines everywhere — partly due to an essay Crampton-Brophy wrote seven years before her husband's death.

In 2011, she published it in a notorious blog post titled, "How to Murder Your Husband."

"As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure," the 700-word post began. It was published on a blog called "See Jane Publish" that has since been made private.

The essay was split into sections, detailing the pros and cons of killing a villainous husband.

"If the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don't want to spend any time in jail," Crampton-Brophy wrote. "And let me say clearly for the record, I don't like jumpsuits and orange isn't my color."

The trial judge ruled that the essay would not be permitted as evidence because it was written years ago as part of a writing seminar and could unfairly prejudice the jury.

As it turns out, jurors didn't need to read it to reach their verdict.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.