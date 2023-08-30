Woman who works with her twins to help the homeless named Shoals Woman of the Year

A woman who works with her twins to help the homeless is this year's Shoals Woman of the Year.
Dr. Kimberly Jackson is with Crossroads Community Outreach.
The outreach program works to keep the homeless warm in the winter.
She says it comes down to reaching out to those in need you might not normally interact with.
“I ask and challenge everyone that is here today. Take a look at the people that are in your community that might not be in your church, might not be in your circle, and lend a helping hand,” said Jackson.
Jackson is a single mom who started Crossroads with the help of her twins back in 2015.