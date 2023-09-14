Woman who jumped out of burning apartment building speaks out

A victim who leaped from the second story of her burning apartment building to save her life from blazing fire earlier this week at the Reserve at Research Park on Rime Village Dr.
Stefanie Cooper describes the terrifying moment she literally jumped from the second story of her own building to stay alive.
“The fire started. You didn’t hear any sirens or alarms, no yelling, you didn’t hear anything, you just heard a bunch of popping, sizzling, and then when I looked back you can see all the smoke coming into my apartment," said Stefanie Cooper.
The fire was a life threatening event for Stefanie who was alone working from home when fear set in.
Once she saw the smoke, she says she panicked and left significant valuables behind like her keys and her wallet.
"All my type of common sense just left out of my head," she said.
Unable to escape using the front door, Stefanie had no choice but to view her balcony as the lone escape plan.
She says the balcony was completely fenced in. She used a tool to carve out a way for her to take flight.
"So I get over the banister and there’s not really any grip for me to lower myself down gently, so I hesitate thinking maybe somebody’s going to come in and I don’t have to jump. Maybe they are going to put some thing out and save me but as i’m thinking that there are more loud pops so I had no choice but to just drop. So I dropped and rolled and ran to the front of the building," said Stefanie.
Her 10-year-old daughter Jayden was getting dropped off from school at the fire and couldn’t believe her eyes when she got home.
"I turned the corner to see that the whole apartment that I live in was on fire and was in flames. So I was just in shock because I wasn’t really dress for anything. I was dressed for picture day. I had a skirt on, long sleeves on and my crocs on so I wasn’t really dressed or have anything prepared," said Jayden.
In spite of losing everything, this little girl says she's still grateful.
"I'm just glad that my mom survived I’m not really caring about anything in there. All I care about is that my mom survived," said Jayden.
Lucky to have been awake and working during all of this, it’s upsetting for Cooper knowing there was no sprinkler system or fire alarm to warn her of the fire.
"Just say if i was laying in one of the back rooms, I wouldn’t have heard anything and then it would’ve been way too late for me too noticed that there was a fire going on. There’s no type of warning system," said Stefanie.
That lack of a warning system is something WAAY 31 reached out to officials about. We’re told when the apartments were built, the fire code at the time stated no fire alarm or sprinkler system was necessary.
Stefanie and Jayden will be visiting family in Georgia and also working with the complex to find somewhere to stay while they get back on their feet. They have a gofundme set up. You can se that here.