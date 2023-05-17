Woman warns hikers to be aware after car broken into at Monte Sano trail

Huntsville Police and Land Trust of North Alabama are asking people to be alert when hiking as crime seems to ramp up during the summer months.
Recently, a visiting family became a victim of a crime when someone broke into their car and stole a purse at a trail on Monte Sano this weekend.
"When you go on these hikes you feel like you're in a safe environment," the mother said. "Just knowing that those type of people are lurking in these areas, where people are trying to go out and enjoy themselves, it's pretty frightening."
The Land Trust of North Alabama says incidents like break ins are few and far between, but it does happen. That's why they're asking everyone to be aware and take precautions.
"You don't need purses and briefcases and things," Land Manager Andy Prewett said. "If you must bring it with you then keep it out of sight will be the best thing but don't hide it. While you're getting ready for your hike in the parking lot. You don't want anybody observing either your actions or how you might be doing it. The best thing to do is get to the trailhead and go hiking."
If you see something or someone suspicious, call police.
"If you see something that's out of out of place or something that's not normal, call us let us know we have community resource officers always willing to help and we'll do anything we can try to help out," Lt. Tim Clardy with Huntsville Police said.
The Land Trust of North Alabama also asks that you take precautions to avoid any other issues.
"Always bring water with you. Whenever possible, plan your hike; have a map. Know where you're going, and let folks know when you're expected back where you roughly going to be and things like that," Prewett said.