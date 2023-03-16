Woman speaks out on stabbing suspect

WAAY 31 spoke with someone who knew Jennifer Long and says worked she with her for nearly three years.
Long was arrested and charged with capital murder after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office says she stabbed her eight-year-old son to death and stabbed her father who was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. He is expected to be okay.
Long remains behind bars at the Morgan County Jail without bond.
One woman who wished to remain anonymous said she’s known Long for three years and says hearing the news was absolutely heartbreaking.
"It shocked me so bad. I balled like a little baby," said the anonymous woman.
She says she worked with Long at a McDonalds in Moulton back in 2019.
This woman describes her interactions with long throughout the years.
"As a person she was always either on the go or scatterbrained. What I mean by scatterbrain, she was all over the place. I guess from being on so many drugs and everything. I wouldn’t doubt it in my mind that she was on drugs when she did what she did to her son," said the anonymous woman.
According to court records, police arrived at a home in Hartselle early Thursday morning, where Long’s father was suffering from stab wounds. He told police to go another house to check on Long’s eight-year-old son because he was afraid that his grandson was in danger.
Deputies rushed to that house. They found Long making her way downstairs. Authorities detained her and she told them that her son was dead.
Police made their way upstairs to the master bedroom and confirmed the brutal truth that the little boy was deceased in bed of the master bedroom.
“I’m still in shock over it. I didn’t think she would do anything like that... It’s a tragic situation. I cried like a little baby when I heard about it," said the woman who knew Long.
Counseling will be provided to deputies and investigators working the case.
Priceville Elementary School will have a crisis team at the school Friday and Monday to help those grieving as well.
We’re working to learn more about this situation including a motive - the name of the victim and more. Stick with WAAY 31 for more updates.