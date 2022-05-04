Woman seriously injured in Franklin County dog attack recovering in the hospital

The husband of a woman severely injured in a dog attack in Franklin County says she's still in the hospital and likely will be for quite some time.
Wesley Sheeks says his wife Michele went for an early morning walk on Thursday, going a little further than usual.
Michele was walking along Alabama 11.
When she got to near Crumpton Road, several dogs attacked her.
Michele spent a few days in the ICU.
Wesley says she had her third procedure on Wednesday following the attack.
It happened just one day before an Alabama Department of Health worker was killed by the same pack of dogs.
"She had no idea they were there until they were on top of her," Wesley said. "They didn't come at her one at a time and just sort of tag team. They all jumped on her at once. They took her down and basically drug her probably about ten yards off the road, through a fire patch and barbed wire fence down in the edge of the pasture."
Wesley says a neighbor first came to his wife's aid that day.
He says if it wasn't for that person, Michele might not be alive today.
"I hate to think of what this is going to do to her psychologically, just based on the fact that she's always been the crazy animal lady, for lack of a better way of putting it," Wesley said. "I hate to think that this may change that."
Wesley says, all things considered, Michele is in good spirits right now.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says seven dogs were euthanized after Friday's deadly attack on ADPH worker Summer Beard.
Wesley has a message for the neighbor and Summer's family.
"I give him a big thank you," Wesley said." I owe him the biggest gratitude. Beyond that, I would just like to offer my condolences to the family of Summer Beard that was killed the following day out there. This is just stuff that shouldn't happen."
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested the dog's owner Brandy Dowdy on Friday.
Wesley says the neighbor told him he had a couple of incidents recently with the dogs as well.