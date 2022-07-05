Woman rescued from Lawrence County trail after falling off horse

A woman had to be rescued by first responders after she fell off a horse on a Lawrence County trail.
It happened Monday around 12:15 p.m. on Borden Creek Trailhead.
The 65-year-old woman told her friend she may have broken her hip when she fell. The friend was able to call 911 to get help.
First responders located the woman about three miles into the trail. She was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Search and Rescue Team, Moulton Fire, Mt. Hope Fire, RAT-STAR, Colbert County K9 and Alabama Forestry Law Enforcement all responded to the scene.
It took first responders about 11 hours to clear the scene.