...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Cullman, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Woman rescued from Lawrence County trail after falling off horse

Lawrence County Search and Rescue Logo

Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office

A woman had to be rescued by first responders after she fell off a horse on a Lawrence County trail.

It happened Monday around 12:15 p.m. on Borden Creek Trailhead.

The 65-year-old woman told her friend she may have broken her hip when she fell. The friend was able to call 911 to get help.

First responders located the woman about three miles into the trail. She was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Search and Rescue Team, Moulton Fire, Mt. Hope Fire, RAT-STAR, Colbert County K9 and Alabama Forestry Law Enforcement all responded to the scene.

It took first responders about 11 hours to clear the scene.

