Woman out thousands after being lied to by jailed Morgan County fraud, theft suspect

A Huntsville man jailed on fraud charges remains behind bars in Morgan County.
62-year-old Johnny Ray Jordan is accused of taking money for home repairs he never completed.
He also faces a theft charge.
Court records show he obtained thousands of dollars by deception.
On Tuesday WAAY 31 spoke to the theft victim.
The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she has known Jordan for about 20 years.
They lost contact for a while but reconnected a few years ago.
At the time he was hired to do some work on her home.
She paid him some money, but he never completed the job.
Now he's accused of stealing from her while in jail too, claiming he'd pay her back once released.
Last November the woman says she got a call from the Morgan County Jail.
It was Jordan.
"He tells me this long story of how he was doing this job and this woman got mad and had him arrested because he wasn't doing it the way she wanted it," the theft victim said. "I was like well I can understand that actually. I said I am not thrilled with what you did to me."
The calls started to come in daily. He eventually started asking for bail money.
She says Jordan would text sometimes too.
"I would take a fifteenth of the phone calls and he would berate me and he would be like why aren't you answering my calls. I am like well I don't want to."
The calls were being traced from inside the jail.
Eventually the woman says she learned through the DA's office, Jordan isn't getting out of jail.
Jordan doesn't have bond.
The woman admits she was a bit skeptical, but was hoping one day Jordan might stick to his promise of refunding her the money she sent him in jail as well as for the repairs he never finished.
The woman says she realizes she probably won't ever get any of her money back.
She also says she hasn't heard from Jordan since and now his number is blocked.
She loaned him $3,900 for his bond over a period of about six months.
Jordan is scheduled for trial in Morgan County in October.