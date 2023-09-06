Woman killed in Huntsville crash described as great leader, mentor and friend at Redstone Arsenal

We're learning more about a woman killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Huntsville.
60-year-old Pamela Milton died in a two-vehicle crash at Winchester Road and Fortune Drive.
WAAY 31 has learned Milton grew up in the Army.
She's a graduate of Alabama A&M.
Milton dedicated 39 years of service to Redstone Arsenal, including one deployment to Kuwait in 2019.
She worked her way through the ranks, where she most recently was assigned to Army Contracting Command- Redstone Arsenal.
Milton was serving as division chief in the Space & Missile Defense and Special Programs Directorate.
"Pam is a great leader," Executive Director for ACC-Redstone Arsenal Joseph Giunta Jr. said. "She's a division chief with about 20 employees in our organization. They would tell you that she's a mentor, a friend. Pam's sister also works for our organization. Her family found the need for service to our Army. In fact her parents both live here in Huntsville. I'd like to say to her parents thank you for giving us your daughter to serve our Army and nation."
Milton was planning to retire in December of this year.
This tragedy is a shock to everyone who knew her.
Her presence around Redstone Arsenal will certainly be missed.