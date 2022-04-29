Woman killed in Franklin County dog attack; owner charged with manslaughter

One woman is dead after a dog attack in Franklin County.
Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the victim is Jacqueline Summer Beard, an Alabama Department of Public Health employee.
Beard went to a home along Alabama 11, south of Red Bay, Friday to talk about a separate dog attack that sent another woman to the hospital the day before (read more here).
Those same dogs attacked and killed Beard, Oliver said.
Authorities received reports of a suspicious vehicle on Crumpton Road near the residence about 6 p.m. Friday and later found Beard's body. Authorities say the victim never made contact with the owner.
When deputies arrived, they were met by residents on Crumpton Road. Several dogs started attacking the residents when deputies were there, and one person received minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Some of the dogs had to be euthanized immediately.
Oliver says Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested charged with manslaughter and dangerous dog law, known as Emily's Law, which allows charges against owners of dogs who severely injure or kill someone.