...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Woman killed in early Monday fire at Madison apartment complex

  • Updated
  • 0
Windscape Apartments Deadly Fire

One person was killed in an overnight fire at Windscape Apartments in Madison.

Brenda Leigh Womack, 62, was removed by fire crews and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Madison Fire & Rescue Spokesperson Ryan Gentry said the building that caught fire did so shortly after 12 a.m. Monday.

One building in the complex, on Royal Drive, was impacted. Gentry said it is a total loss due to heavy smoke and water damage.

Crews quickly arrived on scene and found heavy fire and smoke visible from the building and began evacuating all the apartments immediately, Gentry said.

There are no other injuries and it is unknown how many people are displaced. The Red Cross is helping those affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

