Woman killed in early Monday fire at Madison apartment complex

One person was killed in an overnight fire at Windscape Apartments in Madison.
Brenda Leigh Womack, 62, was removed by fire crews and pronounced dead at the scene.
Madison Fire & Rescue Spokesperson Ryan Gentry said the building that caught fire did so shortly after 12 a.m. Monday.
One building in the complex, on Royal Drive, was impacted. Gentry said it is a total loss due to heavy smoke and water damage.
Crews quickly arrived on scene and found heavy fire and smoke visible from the building and began evacuating all the apartments immediately, Gentry said.
There are no other injuries and it is unknown how many people are displaced. The Red Cross is helping those affected.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.