Woman killed, 5 children airlifted to Vanderbilt hospital in Lauderdale County crash

One woman is dead and five children were airlifted for medical treatment after a Thursday crash in Lauderdale County.
Emma Wade, 63, was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Alabama 64 near Center Hill Market, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA says the car she was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer driven by 55-year-old Dennis Miller of Cullman. He was taken to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
Lauderdale County Coroner Kim Jones said the five patients taken to Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt are Wade's grandchildren.
