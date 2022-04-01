Woman intentionally hit by a car at Huntsville gas station, driver charged

Huntsville Police say they've a woman is under arrest and charged with assault after she hit somebody else with a car early Friday morning.
It happened at the Wavaho gas station at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue at about 2:40 a.m.
Police say the two women were arguing and the situation escalated. One of the woman intentionally hit the other with a car.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was brought to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. She is expected to be OK.
HPD on scene say the driver will face an assault charge.
Neither of the women have been identified.