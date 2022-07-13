Woman injured in Franklin County dog attack has died, family says

A Franklin County woman who was severely injured in a dog attack in April has died, according to family.
Wesley Sheeks told WAAY 31 that his wife Michele passed away in the hospital. She had stayed there since the attack, undergoing several procedures and spending time in the intensive care unit.
Michele Sheeks was brutally injured April 28 during an early morning walk along Alabama 11. When she got near Compton Road, several dogs attacked her.
The next day, the same pack of dogs attacked and killed Summer Beard, an employee with the Alabama Department of Public Health. Read more about that incident here.
After the fatal attack, the dogs were euthanized and their owner, Brandy Dowdy, was arrested. She is currently charged with manslaughter for Beard's death.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said Dowdy was also charged for the attack on Michele Sheeks under Emily's Law and will likely have that charge upgraded to manslaughter during the next grand jury session.