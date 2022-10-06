Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges

Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log.
Deputies were called about an assault at a residence early Thursday, finding an elderly male victim in a wheelchair. The man was not seriously injured.
Multiple rounds were fired but no one was struck by gunfire. Investigators say the victim fired those shots from his wheelchair to alert neighbors of the situation and to get help.
A neighbor called 911 after hearing those shots.
Jackson was located about 1.5 hours after the original 911 call on foot behind a residence in the area and taken into custody.