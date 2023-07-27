 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Woman in custody following road rage incident along University Drive in Huntsville

Heavy police prescence along University Drive

Nearly a dozen HPD squad cars were along University Drive and Henderson Road after a road rage incident Thursday night. 

The Huntsville Police Department had a heavy prescence along University Drive and Henderson Road Thursday night after a road rage incident. 

HPD said a woman hit a parked motorcycle with her car and then fled the scene of the accident. 

Following the crash, the driver of the car and the motorcyclist got into an altercation. 

A WAAY 31 News reporter witnessed what appeared to be the driver being arrested by HPD. 

The driver, an unknown woman, was placed into the back of a squad car and then was attended to by HEMSI officials. 

HPD said nobody was injured. 

We are working to learn what the identity of the driver and what charges they are facing. 

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. 

