Woman in custody following road rage incident along University Drive in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department had a heavy prescence along University Drive and Henderson Road Thursday night after a road rage incident.
HPD said a woman hit a parked motorcycle with her car and then fled the scene of the accident.
Following the crash, the driver of the car and the motorcyclist got into an altercation.
A WAAY 31 News reporter witnessed what appeared to be the driver being arrested by HPD.
The driver, an unknown woman, was placed into the back of a squad car and then was attended to by HEMSI officials.
HPD said nobody was injured.
We are working to learn what the identity of the driver and what charges they are facing.
