Woman from Arab killed in Cullman County crash

An Arab woman has died following a crash in Cullman County.
It happened just before 9:00 Saturday morning on US 231 near mile marker 283, approximately five miles south of Arab.
ALEA says 40-year-old Jaclyn Goble, of Arab, was killed when the car she was driving collided with an SUV being driven by a Huntsville man
Goble was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.
The Huntsville man and his passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The crash is still under investigation, troopers said.