 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman found safe after being reported missing from Jackson County

  • Updated
  • 0
Beverly Sue Tanner

Beverly Sue Tanner

UPDATE: Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Beverly Tanner was found safe in another county.

-----

ORIGINAL:

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a woman reported missing from the Langston area.

Beverly Sue Tanner, 53, was last seen walking from a campsite on Langston Road on Sunday, June 5.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's office at 256-574-2610 or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you