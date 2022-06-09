Woman found safe after being reported missing from Jackson County

UPDATE: Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Beverly Tanner was found safe in another county.
-----
ORIGINAL:
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a woman reported missing from the Langston area.
Beverly Sue Tanner, 53, was last seen walking from a campsite on Langston Road on Sunday, June 5.
She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's office at 256-574-2610 or contact their local law enforcement agency.