Woman found not guilty of Madison County murder after co-conspirator confesses in court

A woman accused of fatally stabbing someone in Madison County when she was 16 was instead found guilty only of first-degree robbery this week.
The jury returned their verdict Friday. Domanek Lanae Jackson and her co-conspirator, X-Zavier Kamontae Scott, were each charged with capital murder in the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley.
Investigators said at the time that Jackson and Scott had approached Kelley at a Dollar General to ask for a ride. Kelley agreed, and Jackson and Scott repaid the favor by stabbing her in the neck and throwing her out of the car, which they then stole.
During Jackson's trial this week, Scott testified that he was the one who stabbed Kelley, not Jackson.
The jury seemed to agree, at least in part — they found the now-20-year-old Jackson not guilty of the murder, but jurors convicted her of robbing Kelley.
"We were hoping for a different result," said Madison County Assistant District Attorney Randy Dill. "But, it's the jury's right and the jury's duty to make that decision, and we will respect that."
Because first-degree robbery is a Class A felony, Jackson still faces a sentence between 10 years and life in prison.