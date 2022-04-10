Woman found murdered in Athens home; suspect charged

A Maryland woman is being held in the Limestone County Jail after being charged in an Athens murder.
Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, of Mount Airy, Maryland, is charged with capital murder, burglary and obstructing a governmental operation, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 14,000 block of Maiden Court in Athens, Saturday on burglary in progress call. They found Rogers in the backyard, and said she was acting suspicious and attempted to lead them away from the home.
When deputies attempted to detain her, she became irate and began fighting until she was placed in cuffs, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies found the back door open and upon searching the residence also found a 58-year-old deceased female.
Her death has been ruled a homicide.
The victim’s name will not be released until her family can be notified.
Rogers is being held without bond.