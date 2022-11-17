Woman found guilty in federal kidnapping trial of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney

A federal jury found Derick Brown guilty Thursday on all charges related to the 2019 kidnapping of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney.
The verdict was reached about 12:40 p.m., after about an hour and 15 minutes of deliberations.
Brown was accused of taking the 3-year-old girl from a Birmingham housing community during a birthday party. The child's body was found in a dumpster 10 days later.
She was charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor.
The trial officially began Monday and included testimony from several people.
Prosecution witnesses included neighbors of Brown, a 14-year-old who said she was offered candy from Brown and her boyfriend the day of the abduction, and former special agents with the FBI who talked about cell phone data and the discovery of Cupcake's body.
The prosecution made the argument that Brown and her boyfriend, conspired to kidnap Cupcake, which led to her death.
Defense witnesses included a public defender who spoke about the cell phone records of Patrick Stallworth, Brown's boyfriend, who was found guilty of kidnapping McKinney in October.
The defense made the argument that Brown minded her own business throughout the ordeal, while Stallworth committed the crime.
Brown did not take the stand.
The prosecution team was made up of Lloyd Peeples, Brittany Byrd, and Blake Milner. The defense team included Robin Robertson, Tobie Smith, and Kevin Butler.