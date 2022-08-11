Woman found dead in Tuscumbia, prompting temporary soft lockdown of nearby schools

A death investigation is underway in Tuscumbia after a woman was found dead about half a mile from Deshler High School on Thursday morning.
Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Russ Tate emphasized the incident did not happen on a school campus but Deshler High and Deshler Middle were placed on a soft lockdown as "a necessary protocol to ensure a safe school environment." Tate announced the end of the lockdown at about 1:35 p.m.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said the death was reported at about noon Thursday. Police are currently looking for Marlon Phillips as a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information about Phillips' whereabouts or the woman's death is asked to call Tuscumbia Police at 256-383-3121.