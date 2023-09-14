Woman found dead in Lawrence County after being shot in the head

A woman was found dead Wednesday evening.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, they responded about 6:30 p.m. to an unresponsive female at a residence in the 2300 block of County Road 161 in Hatton.
Upon further investigation, deputies say it was determined the female suffered from a gunshot wound to the head.
The sheriff's office says a suspect was identified by Criminal Investigations and is now being held at the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
The deceased woman will be transported to a forensics lab in Huntsville to determine the cause of death, deputies say.
This is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.
The sheriff's office has received assistance in the investigation from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and Moulton Police Department.