Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Woman dies of injuries from Friday crash in Jackson County

A Hollywood woman has been identified as the victim of a wreck Friday night in Jackson County. 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 60-year-old Jo Ann Mitchell was critically injured when the 2016 Ford Fiesta she was driving collided head-on with a 2014 Toyota Tundra about 10:35 p.m. Friday. 

Mitchell was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died of her injuries Sunday, ALEA said. 

The crash occurred on U.S. 72 in Jackson County. ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

