Woman dies of injuries from Friday crash in Jackson County

A Hollywood woman has been identified as the victim of a wreck Friday night in Jackson County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 60-year-old Jo Ann Mitchell was critically injured when the 2016 Ford Fiesta she was driving collided head-on with a 2014 Toyota Tundra about 10:35 p.m. Friday.
Mitchell was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died of her injuries Sunday, ALEA said.
The crash occurred on U.S. 72 in Jackson County. ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.