Woman charged with stealing $91,000 from elderly Decatur resident she was hired to care for

A woman hired to be a caretaker now faces criminal charges for stealing from the person she was caring for.
Decatur Police arrested Melissa Ann Hale, 48, after an investigation prompted by the Department of Human Resources.
A DHR worker filed a report June 16 over possible financial exploitation of a 79-year-old Decatur resident in Hale's care.
Police say Hale stole $91,000 from November 2020 to October 2021 by forging 29 checks and depositing them into her bank account without the victim's knowledge or permission.
Court records state the victim confronted Hale about the theft and was told, "I thought you would be dead before anyone figured it out."
Hale was arrested Thursday on one count of first-degree theft and 10 counts third-degree possession of a forged instrument. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $165,000 bond.
A court date has not yet been set.