Woman charged with helping inmate escape from Decatur facility; man sought

One person has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with an inmate’s escape in Decatur.
Amanda Marie Cole, 40, was arrested Friday and charged with facilitating the escape of inmate Douglas Kyle Paseur, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Paseur escaped from the North Alabama Community Base Facility in Decatur on March 21. He was recaptured March 24 in Alexander City. He was in prison on drug charges.
The department of corrections also is looking for Frank Mason Wyman, 42, on similar charges of helping Paseur’s escape.
Anyone with information on Wyman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and/or ADOC at 334-567-2221.