Woman charged with attempted murder after Huntsville shooting that injured 1 person

  •
Shiquita Latasha Singleton

A woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting March 13 that sent one person to the hospital.

Shiquita Latasha Singleton, 34, was arrested Monday morning. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe the shooting was domestic-related. 

It happened in the 3800 block of University Drive. The victim was found at a nearby business with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Singleton remains in the Madison County Jail with bond set at $52,500. Jail records show she is also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

