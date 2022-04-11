Woman beaten with wooden bowl, fatally stabbed inside upscale Athens home

Investigators believe a 58-year-old woman who rented an apartment above the garage of a home on Maiden Court in Limestone County was stabbed with a kitchen knife and beaten with a wooden bowl.
Court records show a Maryland woman is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center after being charged with the murder.
Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, of Mount Airy, is charged with capital murder, burglary and obstructing a governmental operation, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Maiden Court in Athens on Saturday to a report of a burglary in progress. The sheriff's office said Rogers was in the backyard, acting suspiciously, and attempted to lead deputies away from the home.
When deputies tried to detain her, she became irate and fought deputies until she was placed in cuffs, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies found the back door open and, upon searching the residence, also found the victim. It is not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other before the attack.
The victim's identity had not been released as of Monday afternoon, as the coroner was still working to notify a family member.
Crime scene biohazard cleanup crews spent Sunday and Monday working inside the home.
Rogers is being held without bond.