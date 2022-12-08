WNBA star Brittney Griner released in prison swap

Weather Alert

...Patchy Fog will continue to impact portions of northeast AL and southern Middle TN through 10 AM CST... Patchy Fog will persist across portions of northeast AL and southern Middle TN through 10 AM CST, with visibilities generally in the 3-6 mile range. Motorists are urged to drive with caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.