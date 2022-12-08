 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Fog will continue to impact portions of northeast AL and
southern Middle TN through 10 AM CST...

Patchy Fog will persist across portions of northeast AL and southern
Middle TN through 10 AM CST, with visibilities generally in the 3-6
mile range.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution, as visibilities will vary
significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams,
reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and
other cars.

WNBA star Brittney Griner released in prison swap

  • 0
Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner

WASHINGTON (AP) - Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The swap was confirmed by U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations who weren't authorized to publicly discuss the deal before a White House announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It comes at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine and it achieves a top goal for President Joe Biden. But it also comes with a heavy price and leaves behind an American who's been jailed for nearly four years in Russia.

Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who's been imprisoned for months on drug charges.

Recommended for you