Witnesses, video describe Huntsville stabbing scene where 4 were critically injured

Four people were critically injured in a stabbing in Huntsville on Wednesday.
It happened near the intersection of Academy Drive and Hwy 72 around 3 in the afternoon.
"It's crazy, crazy world," one witness who wanted to remain anonymous said.
A woman who lives nearby says she heard someone yelling for help, and shortly after a little boy was asking her to call the police.
"As me helping and on the phone with 911, I see three ladies come out of the house. They're all drenched in blood," the woman said.
All 4 victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to HPD.
One of them was seen on video running toward a Wavaho gas station nearby, before collapsing as soon as he made it inside.
"I heard somebody running all the way over there and he came to the gas station and he had blood on the back of his arm," one witness said.
"This man acted like Jason to them or something because the older lady neck was sliced all the way around from front to back on one side," the woman said.
It's unclear what led up to the incident, but it's believed some sort of altercation occurred, according to HPD.
Huntsville Police say the suspect was arrested by Redstone Arsenal Police after fleeing the scene.
He was taken into custody by HPD, but has not been identified yet.
"I have seen him over here before and I never really thought anything of it," the woman said. "He didn't run past me like he was the aggressor. He just seemed mad."
The woman says the little boy who asked her to call police didn't appear to be injured.
Huntsville Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
