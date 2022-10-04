Witnesses take down robbery suspect at Athens restaurant

Athens police say a man who tried to rob a bartender in the middle of a busy restaurant is now out on bond.
Jonathan Clayton Moore, 31, was arrested and charged with robbery early Saturday morning.
According to police, the alleged robbery happened inside of Mac's Sports Bar and Steakhouse in Athens about 12:30 a.m.
Jonathan Caldwell of the Athens Police Department said the department responded to a call about a man with a firearm.
Once police arrived on the scene, they were informed that Moore went behind the bar and demanded money from the bartender. That led to a fight, which police say ended when several witnesses eventually took down the suspect.
Moore said they aren't ready to release any information about a motive at this time.
People at the restaurant said they didn't know Moore and don't believe he was a regular.
No one was hurt or injured during the alleged robbery.