Witness recounts Huntsville Police officer-involved shooting that killed a man

UPDATE:
A witness who said they were mere feet away from the confrontation on Monroe Street in Huntsville recounts what she saw.
Kaye, who asked to stay anonymous because of the seriousness of this situation, said she was taking her regular route home on Monroe Street when she saw police lights behind her. So, she pulled over into a parking lot and waited for the police to come to her window. That is when she says she saw a man walking down the sidewalk and heard police.
"He passed by me. I saw no weapons in his hands. The only thing that I did notice was a backpack that was closed," Kaye said. "He didn't appear to be trying to take the backpack off. He was just walking by. Immediately after, I heard, 'Drop your gun.' I heard the shots ring out like seconds after, and that's when I hunkered down. I was terrified."
Kaye says after the shooting she saw the man lying on the ground with officers surrounding him. All she could think of was her son.
"The only thing that was going through my mind as I was listening to the shots being fired - I have a 23-year-old son," Kaye said. "I was thinking that could be my son. It didn't seem like he had time to respond to commands. It was, 'Drop your gun,' shots fired."
From earlier:
One person is dead after a shooting involving Huntsville Police Department officers.
Sterling Keyon Arnold, 43, was shot and later pronounced dead after the Thursday incident, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
As part of standard procedure, ALEA is investigating the shooting since it involves a division of law enforcement.
Huntsville Police officers responded to the 500 block of Monroe Street early Thursday evening and found Arnold with a gun, according to an ALEA news release.
No officers were injured.
ALEA said the investigation is ongoing and findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
The agency has not said how many Huntsville Police officers were involved in the shooting, and if they are or are not still on active duty during the investigation. WAAY is attempting to get those and other questions answered.
