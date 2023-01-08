Witness recalls deadly Sunday morning shooting at Madison County strip mall

A Huntsville resident who witnessed the shooting scene at a Mastin Drive strip mall in describes what she saw.
Jennifer Vice says she was returning home about 1:40 a.m. Sunday and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described the devastation of that scene.
"I’m scared for us. I’m scared for my city," said Vice.
Vice has lived in Huntsville for more than 20 years. After Sunday morning's shooting, Vice is left feeling fearful.
"I’m scared for the children that are growing up here. I’m scared for the parents that are raising young kids," said Vice.
Two people died and at least four others were transported to Huntsville Hospital.
"I’ve never seen such a heavy police presence in my life," said Vice.
Searching for answers on what exactly happened, Vice says says she pulled over and asked someone what was going on. She was met with a heartbreaking response.
"I leaned out the window and said sweetie do you know what’s going on? And she said 'yes ma’am my roommate was just shot to death.' All I could think was not Huntsville, not our city. This doesn’t happen in Huntsville, Alabama," said Vice.
While the investigation is still ongoing, it saddens Vice to see lives come to an end at the hands of gun violence.
"We’ve got to do better. We need to all come together and say no we’re not going to have this," she said.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
As for the other four people we know were injured, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says three of them were transported in stable condition.
The other victim has non-life threatening injuries.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says as of right now there is no vehicle description or clear suspect description.
They're relying on tips from the public to help assist them in this case.
If you have an information, you are asked to give the sheriff's office a call.