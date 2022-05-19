 Skip to main content
With help from pre-K students, Morgan County Sheriff's K-9 becomes certified therapy dog

  • Updated
  • 0
K-9 Deputy Emma

Morgan County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Emma worked with prekindergarten classes at Lacey's Spring School to earn her certification as a therapy dog.

A K-9 deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office is now a certified therapy dog, thanks to the help of two prekindergarten classes.

In an announcement Tuesday, the sheriff's office said that K-9 Deputy Emma worked with School Resource Officer Cpl. Carrie Bowman and two pre-K classes at Lacey's Spring School in Morgan County to complete her certification.

Once Emma was done, she was awarded with a card and medal from the students and principal to celebrate.

"This is one of several certifications K9 Deputy Emma now holds," the sheriff's office said. "... She has now asked to be referred to as K9 Deputy Dr. Emma."

