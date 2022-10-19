With flu cases increasing in Alabama, flu shot clinics are popping up

According to Alabama's Department of Public Health (ADPH), cases of influenza are up in the state.
Labs across the state have confirmed there are cases of influenza over a majority of the state within the past three weeks.
To limit the spread of influenza, the ADPH is recommending everyone receive their yearly flu shot.
Flu clinics are popping up across the state, with one being held in Athens on Wednesday.
The clinic, organized by the Limestone County Health Department, was a drive-thru clinic. Compared to receiving a shot at the doctor's office, all you had to do was drive up and roll your sleeve up.
Over a hundred shots were given out today by nurses to residents of the area.
One person who received the shot, Doris Bendall, said getting the shot was necessary to keep her healthy.
"I think it's important for you to do anything that you can to prevent any kind of disease," said Bendall. "Taking your shot is simple, especially if you use this drive-thru like we have today."
Flu shots were free with most insurances, but $2 for others.
If you were not able to make today's flu shot clinic, the Limestone County Health Department is offering shots at their office.
Many pharmacies also offer the flu shot.