Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight

Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky.
Isolated showers are expected tonight through tomorrow morning. Most will just experience rain, but some in the higher terrain could see a wintry mix. This will be most likely on the Cumberland Plateau in Jackson County and Franklin County, TN. With little to no accumulation expected, travel likely won't be significantly impacted.
Thursday night will be cold with lows in the mid 20s, but sunshine will help push temperatures back near 50° Friday afternoon. Saturday will be a beautiful day with more sun and highs in the upper 50s.
Rain is back in the forecast late Saturday night through Sunday. This looks like another soaker with totals in the 0.5 - 1.0" range. Additional rain appears likely next week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers. Wintry mix possible in the higher elevations. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 8-14 MPH.
THURSDAY: Isolated wintry mix showers early. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: WNW 10-18 MPH.