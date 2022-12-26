Winter weather turns last-minute Christmas gifts into New Year's presents

Weather Alert

...Widespread Black Ice expected for the entire Tennessee Valley through Tuesday morning... Moisture from snowfall that occurred across the region earlier today will continue to freeze on surfaces this evening, as air temperatures will remain in the upper 20s-lower 30s, before falling into the lower-mid 20s by sunrise tomorrow. This will lead to patches of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the Tennessee River, are especially at risk. Conditions will improve between 930-11 AM CST Tuesday, when temperatures should rise above freezing. Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be free of ice.