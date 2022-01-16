 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 6.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet early
Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches. A few locations in the higher terrain could receive
locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Madison and Marshall counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty
winds may lead to tree and power line damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Winter weather creating hazardous road conditions in parts of North Alabama

Bankhead at Gaslight

Bankhead Parkway closed at Gaslight Way on Jan. 16, 2022

Sunday’s rain and snow are creating travel hazards in some parts of North Alabama.

Here’s a list of roadways that have been reported to be impacted.

If you don’t have to be on the road today, stay home.

This list will be updated.

DeKalb County

All roads in DeKalb County north of Alabama 35 are considered extremely hazardous.

Beason Gap in Fort Payne closed due to slick conditions.

Reports of hazardous roads on Lookout Mountain.

Alabama 117 in DeKalb County: reports of vehicles stopped on roadway

Madison County

Huntsville Police reports Monte Sano Boulevard is closed due to ice on the roadway.

Bankhead Parkway is closed at Gaslight Way

Issues also have been reported on Green Mountain, Keel Mountain and Toll Gate roads.

Marshall County

Issues have been reported on:

Union Grove Road from highway 69 to 231

Highway 69 going up Georgia Mountain toward the hospital

Columbus City Road

Swearengin Road

Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says roads around Brindlee Mountain: Union Hill Road, Apple Grove Road, and Highway 231 are deteriorating as a wintry mix is starting to stick to the roads. Use caution or avoid travel.

