Winter weather creating hazardous road conditions in parts of North Alabama

Sunday’s rain and snow are creating travel hazards in some parts of North Alabama.
Here’s a list of roadways that have been reported to be impacted.
If you don’t have to be on the road today, stay home.
This list will be updated.
DeKalb County
All roads in DeKalb County north of Alabama 35 are considered extremely hazardous.
Beason Gap in Fort Payne closed due to slick conditions.
Reports of hazardous roads on Lookout Mountain.
Alabama 117 in DeKalb County: reports of vehicles stopped on roadway
Madison County
Huntsville Police reports Monte Sano Boulevard is closed due to ice on the roadway.
Bankhead Parkway is closed at Gaslight Way
Issues also have been reported on Green Mountain, Keel Mountain and Toll Gate roads.
Marshall County
Issues have been reported on:
Union Grove Road from highway 69 to 231
Highway 69 going up Georgia Mountain toward the hospital
Columbus City Road
Swearengin Road
Morgan County
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says roads around Brindlee Mountain: Union Hill Road, Apple Grove Road, and Highway 231 are deteriorating as a wintry mix is starting to stick to the roads. Use caution or avoid travel.
