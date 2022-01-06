Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Jackson, Madison counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has updated the Winter Weather Advisory that covers much of North Alabama.
It is scheduled to expire at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The counties still included are Jackson and Madison.
Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, DeKalb, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Marshall and Morgan counties were removed from the advisory during the day on Thursday.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty, and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates.
Please continue to monitor the forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
