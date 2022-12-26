Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Alabama, south-central Tennessee

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of North Alabama plus Lincoln, Franklin and Moore counties in Tennessee until 7 p.m.
Snow accumulations of about one-half inch are likely, with a few locally higher amounts possible.
Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges and overpasses. These hazardous conditions could affect the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Although widespread accumulations or travel problems are not anticipated at this time, caution is particularly urged when traveling on elevated roadways, bridges and overpasses since a dusting of snow on untreated surface may result in slick spots.
