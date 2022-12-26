Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Alabama, south-central Tennessee

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations around one half inch, with a few
locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges
and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Weather Alert

...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee
Valley This Afternoon...

A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible this afternoon as a
quick moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or
flurries will move into northwest portions of Alabama early this
afternoon and spread eastward across the region, eventually tapering
off by early this evening. This will likely occur with temperatures
warming to just above the freezing mark. Precipitation will be
intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from
just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in a few
locations. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of
experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or
travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on
elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on
untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 138 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of very light accumulating snow is expected to occur
between now and 445 PM CST. These light snow bands will reduce
visibilities, but otherwise will amount to only a trace of snow,
with very limited impacts as surface temperatures remain above
freezing.

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Alabama, south-central Tennessee

  • 0
WINTER WEATHER WEB IMAGE

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of North Alabama plus Lincoln, Franklin and Moore counties in Tennessee until 7 p.m. 

Snow accumulations of about one-half inch are likely, with a few locally higher amounts possible.

Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges and overpasses. These  hazardous conditions could affect the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Although widespread accumulations or travel problems are not anticipated at this time, caution is particularly urged when traveling on elevated roadways, bridges and overpasses since a dusting of snow on untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay weather aware with WAAY 31

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Olga Breese, Meteorologist Grace Anello and Meteorologist Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you