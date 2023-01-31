Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.
It will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday.
WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations ranging from 0.01-0.15 inch, with the highest amounts anticipated across northwestern Lauderdale County.
WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale and Limestone counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin counties.
WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the recent stretch of warm weather and subsequently warm ground temperatures, bridges and other elevated and exposed surfaces will be most susceptible to glaze accumulations due to freezing rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
