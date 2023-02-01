 Skip to main content
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties.

It's in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday and also includes Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.

WHAT...Freezing rain with additional ice accumulations of a light glaze.

WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale and Limestone counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln counties.

WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

